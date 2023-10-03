Minor fire breaks out at state secretariat in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, Oct 3 A small fire broke out in the main building of the Lok Seva Bhawan (state secretariat) here on Tuesday. No casualties or major damages were reported in the fire incident.

Some staff spotted smoke belching out of a room of the Revenue and Disaster Management department on the first floor of the building at around 10 a.m. On being informed, personnel from the Secretariat fire station rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control.

“A small fire occurred in a room of the Revenue and Disaster Management department due to a short circuit. The fire was completely extinguished without any casualty. One AC, one computer set and three plastic chairs got burnt in fire,” said Abani Kumar Swain, Deputy Fire Officer.

