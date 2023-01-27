Minor gang raped in Bihar's Buxar, three arrested

Patna, Jan 27 A 14-year-old girl was gang raped by 3 persons in Bihar's Buxar district, an official said on Friday.

The incident occurred on Republic Day on Thursday when the girl was on the way to school for the celebration. She was kidnapped by three people and taken to an isolated place, where she was sexually assaulted and then, abandoned.

The victim later reached her home and narrated her ordeal before the parents. Accordingly, an FIR was registered in the women police station.

"We have immediately registered the FIR against three persons and conducted the medical examination of the victim which confirms rape. We have raided the place of the accused and nabbed them. The incident appeared in a village that comes under Sirkaul police station," Superintendent of Police, Buxar, Manish Kumar said.

