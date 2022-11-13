Minor girl abducted and raped in Indore, accused nabbed

A 9-year-old from Indore was allegedly kidnapped and raped, police said.

It was alleged that the accused took the victim from the building where her father works as a security guard.

Nihit Upadhyay, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Indore said, "The accused picked up the watchman's daughter from the building he works at. The incident took place on Friday. The accused threw the girl from the boundary wall of the building on the other side and took her away. The incident was captured on CCTV footage."

After allegedly raping her, the accused left her on the roadside and fled the scene. The girl narrated the incident to her family members, on whose complaint the police filed a case. The sleuths later retrieved the CCTV footage near the scene of crime.

After the registration of a case, a manhunt was launched for the accused. The girl, meanwhile, was admitted to a hospital for treatment. On Saturday evening, the accused was arrested.

ACP Upadhyay further informed that the accused was convicted in a similar case earlier as well. He was convicted in the earlier case and served a sentence. He was released a few days back.

Indore police suspect that the accused is a drug addict and mentally unstable.

The case was registered under IPC sections for kidnapping, rape and the POCSO Act.

Further investigation is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

