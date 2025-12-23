Minor girl allegedly abducted and raped in Howrah’s Domjur, accused on the run

Kolkata, Dec 23 A seven-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and raped in Howrah district’s Domjur area, police said on Tuesday.

The incident sparked outrage among locals, leading to protests and vandalism. Police forces rushed to control the situation. The Rapid Action Force (RAF) was deployed in the area. The main accused is absconding. However, no written complaint has been filed so far.

According to the police, the incident took place in Raghabhpur, an area under the Domjur police station, on Monday evening. Road construction work is underway in the area under the initiative of the local panchayat. This has led to an increase in workers from outside.

Local residents alleged that a worker involved in the road construction work first molested a minor girl and then took her to an under-construction building and raped her.

A resident told media persons, "The minor girl's uncle called me at 8 p.m. last night. He told me that such an incident had occurred. The child was molested and then raped. There are multiple complaints against the worker who committed this crime."

Locals also raised complaints about the police's response. They claimed that the family members were hesitant to call the police. But we came and called the police. Even then, the police took a long time to arrive, they said.

According to police, no written complaint has been filed yet. However, based on the verbal complaints of the local residents, the police are searching for the accused. He has not yet been apprehended. It is also known that the child may undergo a medical examination.

"The family needs to lodge a formal complaint against the accused. Still, we have started a search for the accused person. The situation is under control right now," said a senior officer of Howrah Rural district police.

