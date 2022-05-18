Minor girl allegedly kidnapped, raped in J&K's Anantnag

Srinagar, May 18 A minor girl was allegedly kidnapped and raped in J&K's Anantnag district, the police said on Wednesday.

The girl was recovered by the police and two accused persons were arrested.

"A minor girl was allegedly kidnapped and raped in Anantnag district. While conducting routine track clearance, a team of railway police spotted a girl along with two youths in a railway hut.

"The girl alleged that she was kidnapped by the two youths when she was on way to her home on Tuesday.

"The minor alleged that two youths, namely Danish Ahmad Rather and Mukhtar Ahmad Rather, both residents of Hassanpora Tavela, had kidnapped her. A case in this regard has been registered and further investigations have been taken up.

The girl was handed over to her family after a medico legal examination.

