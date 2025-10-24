Minor girl alleges gang-rape by relatives in Puri, two detained

Bhubaneswar, Oct 24 In a shocking incident, a 16-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly gangraped by some of her distant relatives in the Chandanpur area of Puri district in Odisha on October 22.

The heinous crime came to light after the minor victim lodged a complaint in this regard at the Chandanpur police station on Friday.

“A 16-year-old Dalit girl on Friday lodged a complaint at the police station, alleging that her uncle and brother, both distant relatives from the same village, forcibly raped her while she, along with her seven-year-old sister, was sleeping at home during the wee hours on October 22. According to the complaint, the victim’s family had gone to watch the immersion procession of Goddess Kali idols,” a local police official told IANS.

The victim later revealed her ordeal to her mother after the family members returned home. Locals claimed that the family was initially reluctant to file the complaint due to pressure from the villagers. However, the victim, along with her mother, reached the police station on Friday and filed the complaint against the accused persons.

Acting on the complaint, police registered a case and detained both the accused persons- both daily wagers- who are currently being interrogated at the station.

Meanwhile, the main opposition Biju Janata Dal on Friday strongly condemned the heinous incident and demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who also holds the home department portfolio.

The party alleged in a press statement, “This shocking crime once again exposes the complete collapse of law and order in Odisha. Time and again, the BJD has reiterated that the law enforcement machinery in the state has failed miserably. The fear of law has disappeared, while criminals now operate with growing impunity.” BJD also stated that in the last 16 months alone, over 5,000 women have been raped in Odisha, highlighting the deteriorating condition of women under the present BJP Government in Odisha.

“The BJD expresses its deep anguish over this barbaric act and holds the State Government responsible for the growing crimes against women. The politicisation of the police force has eroded public trust and emboldened criminals,” it further added.

