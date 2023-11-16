Minor girl ends life after facing obscene video threat in UP
By IANS | Published: November 16, 2023 08:52 AM 2023-11-16T08:52:49+5:30 2023-11-16T08:55:07+5:30
Shamli, Nov 16 A 14-year-old student from a madrasa ended her life by consuming poison in Uttar Pradesh's ...
Shamli, Nov 16 A 14-year-old student from a madrasa ended her life by consuming poison in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district after alleged molestation and threat to circulate her obscene video.
The police said that the accused, 24-year-old Talib, a resident of the same village, had been pressurising the girl to give a statement in his favour in court.
Disturbed by this, the girl took the extreme step.
Last year, the girl’s family had filed a molestation complaint against Talib, who was granted bail after spending nearly a month in jail.
Shamli ASP O.P. Singh, said that the accused has been arrested and put in jail, with a case under section 306 (abetment for suicide) of the IPC registered against him.
The charges of creating an obscene video and molestation are currently under investigation.
The girl’s father, a labourer in Panipat, received a distress call from his daughter on Tuesday.
She informed him that the accused had recorded a video of her bathing and attempted to blackmail her by threatening to make it public.
Hours later, she chose to end her life.
Family members rushed the girl to a nearby hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead.
Despite the gravity of the situation, the police have only registered a case under section 306 of the IPC.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app