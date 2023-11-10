Minor girl gang raped, blackmailed over video in K'taka

Mandya, Nov 10 A minor girl was blackmailed and gang raped over a video in Karnataka's Mandya district, police said on Friday, adding that three accused persons have been arrested.

The incident took place in Madduru town police station limits and the arrested were identified as Puneeth, Manjunath and Siddaraju.

According to the police, Puneeth had befriended the victim during last month's Dussehra celebrations in Mysuru and subsequently became intimate with each other.

On November 4, he took her to a lodge in Madduru and raped her with the two other accused who are his friends, the police added.

After committing the crime, they sent her a video of the act and blackmailed her, saying that she should entertain them whenever they wanted.

The distraught victim shared the ordeal with her parents following which they lodged a complaint with the police.

The police filed an FIR under the provisions of the POCSO Act as well as the Atrocity Act.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor