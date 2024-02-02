Minor girl gang raped by 5 persons, including minor boy, in Bihar's Gaya

Patna, Feb 2 A minor girl, who was on the way to the tution centre, was gang-raped by five persons, including a minor boy, in Bihar's Gaya district, police said on Friday.

The victim’s father lodged a complaint on Friday in Koch police station and the local police immediately detained the minor boy in this connection within one hour.

"As per the complainant, the victim was on the way to tution centre in the village on Thursday when three youths, including a minor boy, intercepted her, forcibly took to an isolated place and gang raped her. After some time, two more youths reached the place.

"On seeing the two youths, the three youths, who sexually assaulted the girl, fled from the spot. Those two youths also sexually assaulted the victim and fled from the spot," SSP, Gaya, Ashish Bharti said.

The victim, somehow, reached home and narrated her ordeal to the parents. The victim’s father reached the Koch police station and lodged a written complaint against them.

"We have registered an FIR under IPC section 376 D and POCSO act in Koch police station. Keeping in view of this case, we have given strict instructions to the SHO of Koch police station to arrest the remaining four accused. The raids are on and they will be behind the bars soon," Bharti said.

Earlier, 5 persons dragged a 13-year-old minor girl from her house and gang raped her in a village under Koilwar police station in Bhojpur district.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor