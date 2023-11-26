Minor girl gang-raped by classmates in UP

Deoria, Nov 26 A 12-year-old girl was abducted, assaulted and gang-raped allegedly by two of her classmates at a village in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district.

Two of the accused have been detained. Another minor boy was also detained for making a video of the incident and sharing it online.

According to police, the incident took place on Tuesday evening under the Gauri Bazar police station limits.

A video of the incident went viral on Friday after which police took cognizance of the incident, booked the unidentified accused and launched a probe, police said.

Later in the day, the girl’s mother also filed a complaint.

“According to preliminary investigation, the survivor and the accused, all aged between 12 and 13, are acquainted. The girl had come out of her house when one of the accused called her on the phone on Tuesday evening. The three minors abducted her. They took her to a deserted house near the field, where they assaulted her and two of them raped her. The third accused made a video of the incident,” in charge of Gauri Bazar police station Dinesh Mishra said.

He added that the girl’s family did not file a complaint initially due to social stigma.

Based on the mother’s complaint, a first information report (FIR) was registered against the two minors under sections 376 (rape), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), sections of the Protection of Children from the Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, while the third accused was booked under sections of the Information Technology Act for sharing the video of the incident online, the police officer said.

After the medical examination of the survivor confirmed rape, police detained all three accused, Deoria circle officer Anshuman Srivastava said.

