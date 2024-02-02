Minor girl gang raped in Bihar's Bhojpur, in critical condition

Patna, Feb 2 A 13-year-old girl was allegedly gang raped by 5 youths in Bihar's Bhojpur district, police said on Friday.

The victim was dragged from home on Thursday, taken to an isolated place, brutalised, and dumped in an agricultural field, where she was found unconscious.

The district police admitted her in Sadar hospital Arrah and her condition is critical at the moment.

The incident occurred at Makanpur Dumaria village under Koilwar police station in the district.

The victim’s family members went for a marriage function and she and her younger brother were alone in the house. The accused took advantage of it, barging inside the house and abducting here.

When her parents returned home and did not find their daughter, their son revealed that a youth named Dhiraj Kumar came in the house and dragged her away. The family members searched for the victim and she was finally found unconscious in an agricultural field.

Following the incident, victim's parents reached the house of Dhiraj Kumar and allegedly assaulted his parents. They have also called for the local police station about the incident.

"We received a phone call about the incident and immediately reached the village in 10 minutes. We found that two families were involved in a quarrel. Our team separated them and took the statements of both sides. We took custody of Dhiraj Kumar’s parents and took to the police station. Dhiraj Kumar is absconding. Our team is making efforts to nab the accused persons," a Bhojpur police spokesperson said.

"We are waiting for the recovery of the victim. Once she is able to give a statement, we will register it before the duty magistrate under section 164. We will also conduct the medical examination of the victim to ascertain sexual assault,” he said.

The victim’s father is a local leader, connected to a ruling party.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor