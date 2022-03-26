Minor girl gang-raped in Bihar's Supaul

Patna, March 26 A minor girl was allegedly gang-raped repeatedly for three days by five youths in Bihar's Supaul district, a police official said on Saturday.

The accused kidnapped the girl on March 19, took her to an isolated place and assaulted her sexually. They also filmed the crime and threatened to upload it on social media if she revealed the incident to anyone.

After committing the crime, the accused left the victim near the village on March 22. The girl reached home and revealed her ordeal to her parents.

As the victim was missing from the house, her father approached the local Sadar police station to lodge a missing complaint. When the victim returned home, he again went to the police station to register an FIR of gang-rape and kidnapping but was refused.

The victim finally approached senior officials of the district. As per her statement, Jaydeep Thakur, son of Bechan Thakur, kidnapped her along with four of his friends and took to an undisclosed place and gang-raped her for three days.

"We have registered an FIR against the accused on the statement of the victim and initiated the investigation. The accused will be put behind the bars soon," said Indra Prakash, SDPO of Supaul (Sadar).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor