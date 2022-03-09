Minor girl raped by ex-IB officer in Delhi

New Delhi, March 9 A minor girl was allegedly raped by a former Intelligence Bureau officer in the national capital, an official said here on Wednesday.

According to the official, the accused, a retired Sub-Inspector in the Intelligence Bureau, was a friend of the 17-year-old girl's father.

Sharing details, the police said the accused committed the heinous crime by luring the teenage girl on the pretext of giving her a job.

The incident took place on March 7 when the accused took the girl to a hotel and allegedly raped her.

"After committing the crime, the accused then dropped her back home and threatened her not to disclose anything about the incident to anyone," the official said.

Accordingly, based on the victim's statement, the police registered a case under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act at the Karol Bagh police station.

Meanwhile, as the accused is absconding since the incident, several teams have been deployed to nab him. He is a resident of Uttam Nagar, Delhi, the official added.

