Minor girl raped in K’taka, accused arrested
By IANS | Published: November 23, 2023 04:19 PM 2023-11-23T16:19:48+5:30 2023-11-23T16:20:03+5:30
Bengaluru, Nov 23 Karnataka Police have arrested a man in connection with raping a minor girl after luring ...
Bengaluru, Nov 23 Karnataka Police have arrested a man in connection with raping a minor girl after luring her with chocolate in Shivamogga district on Thursday.
The accused (76) had promised the girl (10) that he will buy her a chocolate and took her near the stream and committed the crime.
The girl after coming back home shared with her parents about the incident. They immediately lodged a complaint under the provisions of the Pocso Act.
The accused was arrested and has been remanded to judicial custody.
Police said that further investigation in the case is underway.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app