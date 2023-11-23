Minor girl raped in K’taka, accused arrested

Bengaluru, Nov 23 Karnataka Police have arrested a man in connection with raping a minor girl after luring her with chocolate in Shivamogga district on Thursday.

The accused (76) had promised the girl (10) that he will buy her a chocolate and took her near the stream and committed the crime.

The girl after coming back home shared with her parents about the incident. They immediately lodged a complaint under the provisions of the Pocso Act.

The accused was arrested and has been remanded to judicial custody.

Police said that further investigation in the case is underway.

