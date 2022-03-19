Minor girl sexually abused by father, brother, granddad, uncle over 4 years: Pune Police

In a horrifying case, a minor girl in Pune was allegedly repeatedly sexually abused by her father and brother and two other male relatives over the last four years, police said on Saturday.

An FIR had been registered against the 11-year-old girl's father, brother, grandfather and maternal uncle in Bundgarden Police Station, Pune police said.

The sordid affair came to light after the girl spoke about it with her school counsellor during a "good touch, bad touch" session organised in the school, added the police.

According to Police Inspector and IO Ashwini Satpute Bundgarden Police Station, "On March 15, a minor girl was brought to the police station by a counsellor of a social group, in prima facie enquiry, she informed us that the girl was sexually abused by her relatives which included her own father, brother, grandfather and uncle at her home."

The inspector said that after a detailed enquiry of the girl and counsellor, as per law, a medical examination of the girl was initiated. "After confirmation from the medical test we registered FIR against four of them, the father and her brother were booked under IPC sections of 376, 377 and POCSO Act, whereas her uncle and grandfather were booked under the bad touch sections," said Inspector Satpute.

Police said the family hailed from Bihar and were currently staying in Pune.

An investigation has been initiated and the process to arrest the accused is underway, police said.

( With inputs from ANI )

