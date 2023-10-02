Minor girl’s body exhumed for autopsy after murder by sister's lover

Pilibhit (UP), Oct 2 The body of an 11-year-old girl, who was witness to her 15-year-old sister's relationship with a 20-year-old man and was allegedly killed by him in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit district, was exhumed on Sunday on the orders of the district magistrate.

According to a senior police officer investigating the matter, on the night of September 25, the daughter of a local sanitation worker saw her sister with the accused man inside her house after which he strangled her. The body was left on the cot to make it look as if she was sleeping.

The elder sister did not inform her parents about the incident when they found their daughter dead the next morning. The body was buried the same day.

However, the parents became suspicious of the elder daughter's behaviour and she spilled the beans three days later. She said she had been threatened by the man to not disclose the matter to anyone in the family or the police.

SHO Ajit Kumar said, "The victim's brother registered an FIR under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 506 (criminal intimidation) against the man on September 29. The accused was taken into custody and is being interrogated."

SP (Kheri) Ganesh Prasad Saha said that if required, police would make the elder sister a co-accused.

"We recorded her statement under CrPC section 161. She will be produced before the court on Monday," the SP further said and added that the body has been sent for post mortem.

