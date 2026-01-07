Minor girl's mother wants to meet CM Banerjee seeking justice for her deceased daughter

Kolkata, Jan 7 Sabina Bibi, who had recently attempted suicide after failing to come to terms with the death of her minor daughter Tamanna Khatun, on Wednesday said that she wants to meet Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, seeking justice.

The 11-year-old Tamanna Khatun was killed in a crude bomb attack at Kaliganj in Nadia district in June last year during a victory procession of Trinamool Congress workers following the declaration of Assembly bypoll results.

On December 30, Tamanna's mother Sabina Bibi attempted suicide by taking sleeping pills. After undergoing treatment for several days at a hospital in Kolkata, she is out of danger.

However, she expressed her desire to meet Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to seek justice for her daughter.

Speaking to media persons at her home in Kaliganj, Sabina Bibi said, "She (the Chief Minister) probably doesn't understand how much pain I am in after losing my daughter. I want her to give me some time. I want to tell her about my suffering. I want justice for my daughter. She should speak to me at least once."

It may be recalled that Tamanna Khatun was killed in the bomb attack at Kaliganj on June 23 last year. The bypolls for Kaliganj Assembly constituency in Nadia district were conducted on June 19 and on June 23, the results were announced. After Trinamool Congress candidate Alifa Ahmed was declared elected by a huge margin, the ruling party supporters brought out a victory procession, from which crude bombs were hurled towards the residence of Tamanna Khatun, in which the minor girl was killed.

Her parents alleged that their house was deliberately targeted by the ruling party’s goons because of their political affiliation with the CPI(M).

Since the beginning, the victim’s parents had been accusing the Krishnanagar District Police in Nadia district, under whose jurisdiction Kaliganj comes, of trying to shield the real culprits behind their daughter's killing.

The victim’s mother alleged that although she named 28 individuals in the complaint, against all of whom cases were registered, the investigating officials arrested just 10 individuals.

Meanwhile, in September, 84 days after the incident, the state police finally filed the first 340-page charge sheet on this count.

However, Tamanna's mother and her family claimed that the 'real culprits' are still at large.

