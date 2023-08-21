Minor kanwariya dies after truck hits him in UP's Sitapur

Sitapur, Aug 21 A 13-year-old boy, who was part of a group of 'kanwariyas', was killed after being hit by a truck in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur, officials said on Monday.The accident took place late on Sunday night in an area under the Sandana police station.

The group of Shiva devotees were going to the Siddheshwar temple to perform 'jalabhishek' of Lord Shiva after taking water from Naimisharanya, police said.

Raja, a resident of Sidhauli, died on the spot, police said, adding that the truck driver left his vehicle and fled.

The body has been sent for post mortem and a search is underway to trace the truck driver, they said.

