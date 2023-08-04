Minor kidnapped, gang raped in Rajasthan; 1 arrested

Jaipur, Aug 4 A minor girl studying in class 10 was allegedly kidnapped and gang raped by five boys in Rajasthan's Dungarpur district, police said, adding that the main accused has been arrested,

According to the police, a manhunt is currently underway to nab the remaining accused.

Dungarpur SP Kundan Kanwariya said the arrested person has been identified as Raju Meena, a resident of Mandwa Khaparda.

The SP said that the five accused persons, including Raju who already knew the girl, kidnapped her while she was returning home from school on Wednesday.

She was taken to the Bichiwada forest, about 40 km from her village.

In her complaint, the victim alleged that after the rape, the accused left her on the Mathugamda Road in Dungarpur city and fled.

Taking a phone from a vegetable seller, the victim called her relatives for help and informed them about the incident.

A case was registered against the accused on Thursday.

