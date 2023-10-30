Minor killed over old enmity in north Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 30 A 16-year-old died after he was stabbed by a juvenile in north Delhi over an old enmity, an officer said on Monday.

According to police, on Sunday night, a police control room call regarding a quarrel and that an injured minor was admitted in Hindu Rao Hospital (HRH) was received in Subzi Mandi police station.

“A police team reached the hospital and found that the injured minor had a sharp injury on abdomen and was shifted to the operation theatre,” said a senior police officer.

On the statement of the eyewitness, a case under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered. “Later, information was received from HRH that the injured had died during treatment. Hence, section 307 was converted to 302 (murder) IPC,” said the officer.

“The accused has been apprehended and found to be a juvenile (14). He has revealed that the deceased had beaten him couple of times in the past hence he was nursing a grudge against him and was looking for an opportunity to settle the score,” the officer added.

