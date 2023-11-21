Minor rape survivor in UP hacked to death

Kaushambi, Nov 21 A minor rape survivor was hacked to death, allegedly by the man who assaulted her and his aides, near a village in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district.

The survivor was a minor.

Superintendent of Police Brajesh Kumar Srivastava said primary investigations indicated that it was the accused’s brother who murdered her but the girl’s family claimed that the accused was also involved.

Several police teams have been constituted to arrest the culprits, he added.

The rape accused, who lived in the same village as the girl, was recently released from jail on bail.

An FIR was lodged against him based on a complaint lodged by the survivor a few months ago.

The girl’s relatives also alleged that the accused and his family had been forcing them to settle for a compromise.

Around 5.30 p.m. on Monday, the rape accused, his brother and aides chased the girl outside the village while she was returning from fields, and killed her with an axe.

The body has been sent for autopsy, police said.

