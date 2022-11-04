Minor raped by her neighbour in Delhi hospital, accused nabbed

New Delhi, Nov 4 A minor girl was allegedly raped in a room of the Rajiv Gandhi hospital in east Delhi, police said on Friday.

Police said that the incident occurred on Thursday and the accused is a neighbour of the victim.

According to a senior police official, a call regarding a rape incident at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital was received at the GTB Enclave police station, following which a police team rushed to the spot.

"The victim, who is a minor, told police that her neighbour, who works as peon (contractual employee), had raped her. In her statement to police, she also said that he was her friend and both have known each other for some time," the official said.

A police official privy to investigation said that the victim had called the accused and went out with him.

A case under Sections 376 (punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code and 4 of the Pocso Act has been registered and the accused has been nabbed. The girl was also medically examined, said police, adding that further probe is on.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor