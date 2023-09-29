Minor school girl raped in classroom at Bengal’s Darjeeling, accused a minor outsider

Kolkata, Sep 29 In an unprecedented shocking incident, a minor school-girl was allegedly raped within the classroom in West Bengal's Darjeeling district, police said on Friday.

The accused is also a minor who studies at another school adjacent to the institution where the incident took place.

Although the incident took place on September 12, the matter surfaced only after the victim’s parents filed a complaint at Mirik Police Station on Friday.

In the complaint, the victim’s parents alleged that since the parents of the accused were quite influential in the area, there was pressure on them to hush up the entire incident.

Sub-divisional police officer, Mirik, Rudra Narayan Sahoo said that the accused school-boy has been arrested and has been booked under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

It is learnt that the role of some friends of the accused minor school-boy is also under the scanner of the police.

Meanwhile, the state Education Department has sought a detailed report from the school authorities on how the outsider student could enter the school and conduct a heinous act.

"We are also investigating how the accused could manage to enter the school. We will also submit a detailed report in the matter after a detailed probe," said R Tamang, the Darjeeling district inspector of schools (hills).

