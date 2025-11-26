Minor sexual assault: Massive protest, blockade on Mandideep-Obedullaganj road in MP

Bhopal/Mandideep, Nov 26 Hundreds of furious residents, including women, children and locals, brought the bustling Mandideep-Obedullaganj road to a standstill on Wednesday, staging a fierce protest against the alleged sexual assault on a six-year-old girl in nearby Panjra village of Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district.

The demonstration, which choked National Highway 46 for hours, has amplified calls for swift action amid growing anger over the accused's continued evasion of arrest even after the fifth day of the crime.

Heavy police have been deployed in the area.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had already removed Superintendent of Police of Raisen and Station House Officer of Mandideep Police station, yet the accussed is absconding on the fifth day of the heinous crime.

The child, according to doctors, is critical, and it will take months for her to recover.

The horrific crime occurred on November 21, when the young victim, out playing near her home, was lured away by the 23-year-old accused Salman Khan, with the promise of chocolate.

In a brutal assault, the accused abducted and sexually assaulted her before abandoning her in a critical condition on the roadside.

The child was rescued by passersby and rushed to a local hospital, where she remains under intensive care, battling severe injuries.

Word of the attack spread like wildfire through the close-knit communities of Mandideep, Obaidullaganj and surrounding villages, igniting a wave of public fury.

Protesters, led by groups such as the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal, gathered early Wednesday morning, blocking the vital artery connecting Bhopal to Raisen district.

Banners reading 'Justice for the Innocent' and 'Hang the Rapist' fluttered amid chants and placards as families with young children joined the fray, underscoring the deep-seated fear gripping parents across the region.

The blockade triggered massive traffic snarls, with a 14-kilometre jam stretching from Mandideep towards Bhopal and a seven-kilometre stretch towards Obaidullaganj, stranding thousands of commuters, school buses and goods vehicles for nearly four hours between noon and 3 p.m.

Tense standoffs continued as police attempted to negotiate, but the situation escalated when officers resorted to a mild force to disperse the crowd, leading to minor scuffles and injuries among a few demonstrators.

Local leaders and residents voiced unbridled outrage over what they perceive as police inaction. The unrest follows earlier demonstrations on Monday in multiple hotspots across Raisen, including Chiklod and Raisen town, where roads were similarly jammed in solidarity.

The protests have now drawn sharp political scrutiny, with Chief Minister Yadav publicly slamming the district police for their handling of the case.

In a strongly worded statement on Tuesday, CM Yadav announced the removal of the local Superintendent of Police, criticising the force for failing to apprehend the accused four days after the crime and for the inadequate management of the blockades.

