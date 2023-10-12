Minor sexually assaulted by neighbour in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 12 A 15-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by her neighbour in east Delhi, said an official on Thursday, adding that the accused has been arrested.

According to police, on Wednesday a verbal complaint regarding sexual assault was received in the Mayur Vihar police station.

“The complainant, (father of victim) alleged that his neighbour Bheem (30), a resident of Chilla village,who is unmarried and labourer by profession, came to his room where his daughter was playing with other children,” said a senior police official.

“He took her in his room and misbehaved. On hearing screams, neighbours gathered and apprehended the man,” said the official.

“A case under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code and 6 POCSO Act was registered and Bheem was placed under arrest,” the official added.

