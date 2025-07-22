Minor sexually assaulted by truck driver in Odisha's Malkangiri

Bhubaneswar, July 22 In yet another disturbing incident from Odisha, a minor girl was sexually assaulted by a truck driver in the Malkangiri district, according to police reports on Tuesday.

The victim's family filed a written complaint at Malkangiri Sadar Police Station, according to which, the girl had gone to her friend's house on Monday evening to attend birthday celebrations but did not return home. Concerned family members began searching for her but were unable to locate her.

Later that night, locals spotted the girl at National Highway 326 near Bija Ghati, in a suspicious situation, accompanied by a truck driver.

Concerned about the girl, the locals immediately reported the incident to the police.

Upon arrival, police rescued the minor and placed her in the care of Shakti Sadan, a local shelter home.

The truck driver was detained, and the police are interrogating him.

The victim's mother has submitted a formal complaint, and police have registered a case.

An investigation is currently underway.

Further details are awaited.

This comes a day after Congress Odisha youth wing's (NSUI) President Udit Pradhan was arrested by the Mancheswar Police in Bhubaneswar for sexual assault of a 19-year-old female engineering student after spiking her soft drink with intoxicants.

Udit was detained late Sunday night. The arrest followed a formal complaint lodged by the survivor.

Just a few days before this incident, on July 19, another minor was set ablaze by unknown miscreants in Banlanga area of the Puri district. Miraculously, she managed to escape and sought help from nearby residents.

Following this, she was taken to receive immediate medical assistance. She is now at Delhi AIIMS, receiving treatment for 70 per cent burns over her body.

According to the complaint lodged by the victim's mother, the girl was accosted by unknown miscreants who doused her with petrol and kerosene in a brutal attempt to murder her.

The attack has triggered urgent police action, including the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor