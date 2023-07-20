Minor stabbed to death in Delhi; 4 held 

New Delhi, July 20 A 16-year-old boy has been allegedly stabbed to death by four persons including three juveniles, in south Delhi's Tigri area, the police said on Thursday.

The police received a call at around 7 p.m. on Wednesday regarding the incident.

"Upon reaching the spot, a police team found blood on the street. The injured was taken to a hospital by his mother and others. The spot was preserved and a police team also reached the hospital where the boy, a resident of JJ Camp Tigri was declared brought dead by the doctors," Deputy Commissioner of Police Chandan Chowdhary said.

A statement of the deceased's sister was recorded who stated that she and her mother came to know that her brother was stabbed by someone.

"With the help of some people, she rushed her brother to hospital where he was declared brought dead. On the way, her injured brother also stated that four boys had stabbed him. A case under section 302/34 of the Indian Penal Code was registered and investigation taken up," said the DCP.

During the probe, one of the accused, identified as Manish (18) and three juveniles, all residents of JJ camp in Tigri, were apprehended.

"It was revealed that the deceased and all the apprehended individuals reside in the same locality. A scuffle took place between the deceased and the alleged persons following which the teenager was stabbed," the police officer added.

