Minorities are with NDA and Nitish Kumar: Bihar Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary

Patna, Oct 1 Bihar’s Water Resources Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary asserted on Wednesday that the state’s minority community has shown growing support for the NDA and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, crediting the CM’s long-standing focus on minority welfare.

Speaking to reporters in Patna, Choudhary said, “For the last 20 years, Nitish Kumar has worked extensively for the welfare of the minority community. They admire and appreciate his efforts, and there is a strong inclination towards NDA.”

The minister pointed out that the JD(U) minority cell held a meeting at the party’s office in Patna on Wednesday, where leaders chalk out campaign strategies.

“We will now go to the people across Bihar, making them aware of the welfare works Nitish Kumar has carried out for minorities. If there are any doubts in their minds, we will clarify them,” Choudhary added.

Highlighting Nitish Kumar’s schemes, he claimed that no other state government in the country has delivered so many welfare measures for minorities.

“The work done here under Nitish Kumar’s leadership is exemplary. Awareness is growing among the community, and no one will be able to mislead them anymore,” the JD(U) leader said.

Choudhary listed several initiatives launched under Nitish Kumar’s leadership, including fencing of graveyards to ensure security and prevent encroachment, salary hikes for Madarsa teachers, establishment of residential schools and hostels for minority community students, and improvements in health and education systems in minority-dominated areas.

The JD(U) leader’s remarks came ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, which are seen as crucial for the party.

Analysts believe that the NDA is making a concerted push to win over minority voters, who have traditionally leaned towards opposition parties.

In Bihar, minorities are the crucial vote bank, especially in the Seemanchal region.

According to the caste based survey conducted by the Nitish Kumar government during the Grand Alliance government, the minority communities' population in Bihar is around 18 per cent, with the majority of them being Muslims.

