Minorities concerned, BJP fuelling tensions: K'taka Dy CM Shivakumar on Mangaluru unrest

Bengaluru, May 30 Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar, commenting on the volatile situation in Mangaluru due to communal strife, stated, minorities of the region are expressing concern due to the existing situation and charged that the BJP is indulging in fuelling tensions.

Responding to questions from the media near Vidhana Soudha and the Palace Grounds, Shivakumar said on Friday, “Minorities are expressing concern, and I am sending a team to Mangaluru to address the issues. The team will reach there on Saturday to get a report on what could be done to control the situation. The officials and bureaucrats will take decisions. I have sought a report prepared after consulting people of all classes.”

“This is a matter of concern, and our government will take all possible measures. We will rein in the situation in coastal Karnataka. The BJP is indulging in provoking the state to a great extent, and other organisations are also involved in this,” Shivakumar noted.

Communal violence is causing serious damage to the coastal region, and this is resulting in a loss not just for Mangaluru district but for the entire state of Karnataka, said Shivakumar.

"We are taking necessary steps to protect all communities. Our party has formed a team and instructed them to submit a report. While officials will submit their own version, I have asked our party members to engage with the public and submit a report based on those discussions,” he reiterated.

“Peace must be restored in the coastal region. This is not just about one or two deaths. The entire coastal region is suffering a major blow. People are living in fear, and investors are hesitant to invest in the area. Everyone must understand this reality. I appeal to BJP supporters and various organisations to recognise the gravity of the situation," Shivakumar stated.

When asked why the situation is not coming under control even after officers were transferred, he said: "The situation is being brought under control. The BJP and several organisations are inciting communal tensions in this region and across Karnataka. They must realise that the damage will ultimately impact Karnataka and the Mangaluru district. Talented youth from the region are already migrating to other states and countries in search of employment. We are making efforts to create job opportunities here."

When asked about allegations that local officers are not responding adequately, he said: "Our government is treating the matter with utmost seriousness, and the officers are indeed responding."

Regarding a JD (S) social media post about its leaders joining the Congress, Shivakumar replied: "Why should their leaders be worried? After all, they are not a single united party — they are already working together with another party. They are free to align with whomever they want. People, party workers, and leaders all want to join us. How can we turn them away?"

