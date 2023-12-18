Minorities Rights Day 2023: Know It’s history, significance and theme

Designated as National Minorities Rights Day, December 18 holds significant importance in India, serving as a dedicated occasion to reaffirm the commitment to safeguarding the rights of religious, ethnic, racial, and linguistic minorities in the country. This annual commemoration aims to raise awareness, foster understanding, and advocate for the rights of minority communities.

According to the United Nations, a minority group is characterized as socially, politically, and economically non-dominant and inferior in population within a given country. These groups may differ in terms of culture, ethnicity, or race but coexist within the broader national framework. The rights of these minorities are fundamental to the principles of equality and justice.

History

The establishment of Minorities Rights Day aligns with the adoption of the UN Declaration on December 18, 1992. This pivotal declaration emphasized the right of persons belonging to minorities to enjoy their own culture, practice their religion, and use their language without discrimination. In response, India took a significant step by creating the National Commission for Minorities (NCM) under the National Commission for Minorities Act (1992). The NCM is tasked with safeguarding and promoting the rights of minority communities in the country.

Role of NMC

The NCM plays a pivotal role in ensuring the protection and promotion of minority rights in India. Recognizing the diverse nature of the nation, the government has identified six religious communities – Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists, Zoroastrians (Parsis), and Jains – as minority groups. The commission actively engages in activities contributing to the welfare and empowerment of these communities.

Significance

The observance of Minorities Rights Day holds immense significance as a platform to generate interest, raise awareness, and build political will to protect and promote the rights of minority communities. Acknowledging and respecting diversity contributes to the overall development of society and fosters political stability. The right of individuals to belong to different national, ethnic, religious, and linguistic minorities is crucial for the harmonious existence of nations.

Theme

The theme for Minority Rights Day 2023, ‘Celebrating Diversity and Inclusion,’ underscores the importance of recognizing and embracing the richness that diversity brings to society. It encourages an inclusive approach where individuals from various backgrounds can coexist harmoniously, contributing to the collective progress of the nation.