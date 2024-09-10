'Minorities thriving in India', Iqbal Lalpura slams Rahul Gandhi for remarks on Sikhs

New Delhi, Sep 10 Iqbal Singh Lalpura, Chairman of the National Commission for Minorities (NCM), on Tuesday criticised Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi for his controversial remarks on Sikhs' religious freedom in India, accusing the Congress MP of having "old mentality".

Interacting with the Indian community in Virginia during his ongoing US trip, Rahul Gandhi said, "First of all, you have to understand what the fight is about. The fight is not about politics. The fight is about whether a Sikh will be allowed to wear his turban in India. Or he as a Sikh is going to be allowed to wear a 'kada' in India. Or if a Sikh will be able to go to the gurdwara. That's what the fight is about, and not just for him, for all religions."

Dismissing the LoP's concerns, Lalpura told IANS, "He has an old mentality, which is why he makes such statements. Since 1947, the promises made by former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to protect the Sikh community were not fully fulfilled, and many agitations took place because on this issue."

The NCM Chairman also emphasised that since the BJP came to power (in 2014), Prime Minister Narendra Modi has undertaken "at least 30 significant measures for the Sikh community, which were previously unthinkable".

Addressing the Congress leader's mention of the turban, Lalpura said, "Rahul Gandhi should know that among the only three Field Marshals in India's history, two were from minority communities -- Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw and Air Chief Marshal Arjan Singh."

"Minorities in India are not only protected but are thriving. Many from minority backgrounds, including Sikhs, have held the highest offices, including the President of India. We don't just ensure their equality, but also focus on their progress," Lalpura said.

He also also criticised Rahul Gandhi for "thinking like his ancestors", accusing the Congress of betraying the Sikh community.

"The victims of the 1984 Sikh massacre began receiving justice only after PM Modi took office. Many high-profile Congress leaders involved in the killings are now facing justice, with some already in jail."

"For Sikhs, India is the safest place on Earth where we are prospering. Rahul Gandhi should not have made such remarks," Lalpura concluded.

