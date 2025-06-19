Minority housing quota hiked to 15 pc as many urban houses vacant: Shivakumar

Bengaluru, June 19 Defending the decision of Karnataka government to increase the quota of housing reservations from the present 10 per cent to 15 per cent, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said on Thursday that the decision has been taken as a large number of houses built in urban areas by the Housing department remain vacant.

“A large number of houses built in urban areas by the Housing Department remain vacant, and members of minority communities are coming forward to occupy them. Therefore, we are increasing the reservation for them in housing allocation from 10 per cent to 15 per cent,” said Shivakumar.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that in certain urban areas, 20-30 per cent of the poor belong to minority communities, adding hence, a proposal was brought to increase their housing quota.

“These houses require payment. Others have not shown much interest in them. Even in Bengaluru, many housing units remain vacant. The central government's financial assistance for construction has been very low. After building these houses, they are lying empty. The question is—who should they be given to?” Shivakumar asked.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that in Mandya city as well, buildings have been constructed but remain unoccupied, adding that the minority communities have shown interest in moving into these houses.

When asked about BJP leaders calling this “appeasement politics,” he replied, “Let anyone say what they want. We are helping the poor. When no one applies for these houses, what are we supposed to do? Should we just leave them vacant? The Law Minister will provide further details on the matter,” he said.

Under the Housing Department, the Congress-led government in Karnataka has decided on Thursday to increase the reservation for minority communities from the existing 10 per cent to 15 per cent under various housing schemes implemented across urban and rural areas of the state.

The Karnataka BJP unit has objected to the state government's decision to increase the housing quota. The party has also announced that it will launch a campaign against this injustice.

Union Minister for Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi said that the decision will adversely impact the reservation for the general category, SC, ST, and OBC communities.

