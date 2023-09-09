Minor's call regarding presence of armed person near Jama Masjid turns hoax

New Delhi, Sep 9 A 14-year-old boy allegedly made a hoax call regarding the presence of a man near Jama Masjid with weapons on Saturday, a Delhi Police official said.

“We received a call that a person near Jama Masjid was allegedly carrying firearms. Following standard protocol, we thoroughly investigated the matter and confirmed it to be a false alarm initiated by a 14-year-old,” said a senior police official.

“The situation is entirely under control, with law enforcement personnel on the scene employing strategic deployment, and we are committed to upholding this level of vigilance and discipline,” the official added.

On Friday, a man was arrested from north Delhi for allegedly posting a false alert on social media, claiming that an auto-rickshaw was transporting firearms and explosives towards the Pragati Maidan area.

The Pragati Maidan area falls under New Delhi district, which has been termed the "Controlled Zone 1" for the G20 Summit and vehicular restrictions are imposed in the area.

According to police, the official Twitter, now X, handle of DCP Outer North was tagged regarding a tweet by Twitter handle of the accused Kuldeep Sah (21), mentioning that "Yah auto driver Pragati Maidan ki taraf guns aur explosive Lekar ja raha hai (this auto-rickshaw driver is transporting firearms and explosives towards the Pragati Maidan)”, while sharing the registration number and picture of auto-rickshaw.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor