‘Miracles of life,’ says doctors on US woman pregnant with 2 babies in 2 uteruses

New Delhi, Nov 15 Marvelled at the case of the US woman who is pregnant with two baby girls in both her uteruses, city doctors on Wednesday called it as “miracles of life” and “reflects the power of God's creation”.

Kelsey Hatcher, 32, a massage therapist was born with a rare condition called uterus didelphys in which a person has two uteruses. It occurs when the two tubes that normally fuse to form a single uterus during foetal development fail to join completely, resulting in two separate uteri.

Hatcher and her husband Caleb, who are already parents to three children aged 7, 4, and 2, are expecting the babies on Christmas.

"I find this case of a woman pregnant with two babies in two uteruses both intriguing and extraordinary,” Dr. Archana Dhawan Bajaj, Gynaecologist, obstetrician and IVF Expert, Nurture IVF Clinic, told IANS.

“As a gynaecologist, I am amazed at the resilience and strength of women’s bodies, and this case is a prime example. It’s a testament to the miracles of life and the extraordinary capabilities of the human body. However, it also underscores the importance of regular prenatal care and the role of healthcare professionals in ensuring a safe pregnancy and delivery,” she added.

Hatcher, currently in her third trimester (34th week), discovered about the babies in each of her uteruses during a routine eight-week ultrasound visit in May.

"We were kind of blown away! During that first ultrasound we had LOTS of laughs," she wrote in a post on her Instagram account "doubleuhatchlings," where she is documenting her story.

“This is indeed the rarest of the rarest cases and reflects the power of God's creation. Despite technological advances in IVF, even today nature has its own surprises! This is a completely natural pregnancy.

“To have two completely well-developed uteruses and to have a pregnancy in each which is viable and growing well is indeed a marvel. We don't know what to call them-- twins is the easy terminology at best,” (Lt Col) Dr. Leena N Sreedhar, HOD And Consultant - Obstetrics & Gynaecology at HCMCT Manipal Hospital, Dwarka, told IANS.

However, the doctors mentioned that the situation presents unique challenges and risks, both for the mother and the babies.

“Each pregnancy would be considered high-risk due to the increased potential for complications,” Dr. Archana said.

“While it is uncommon and if diagnosed it does come with some increased risks and challenges such as preterm birth, pregnancy loss, intrauterine growth restriction, preterm rupture of membranes, breech presentation, C-section,” Dr Deepa Dewan, Senior Director- Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Gurugram told IANS.

"Since each uterus provides limited space for the growing babies, there may be a higher likelihood of intrauterine growth restriction, preterm birth and breech presentation, where one or both babies are positioned feet or buttocks first instead of headfirst. There may also be an increased risk of uterine rupture,” she added.

Meanwhile, Hatcher hopes to go into labour and give medicated natural birth to both Baby A and Baby B, or "the girlies" as she affectionately calls them, with a due date of Christmas. Both are "thriving", she wrote on Instagram.

