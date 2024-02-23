Miraculous escape for passengers as bus goes up in flames in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 23 An alert driver of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) on Friday helped passengers in the bus he was driving to escape after he suspected a fire.

No sooner had the passengers alighted, flames erupted in the bus.

The incident occurred when the bus was on its routine trip from Kayamkulam to Alappuzha on the national highway 66.

State Transport Minister K.B. Ganesh Kumar said full credit goes to the driver.

“While the bus was on the move, the driver felt something was burning. He immediately stopped the bus and asked all the passengers to quickly get out of the bus. It was his alertness which saved the situation. He will be rewarded for his act,” said Kumar.

Eyewitness said the bus reached near the MSM College in Kayamkulam and as soon as the passengers got out, huge smoke emanated and flames also surfaced.

“We will have to check the age of the bus and as the first step we are immediately starting a complete check of all our buses,” added Kumar.

