Misa Bharti appears in court in MCC violation case

Patna, Jan 27 Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) National President Lalu Prasad Yadav's elder daughter and Pataliputra MP Misa Bharti physically appeared before the Danapur court in connection with violation of the Model Code of Conduct during the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

An FIR was filed at the Maner police station, alleging that Bharti conducted a roadshow without the necessary permissions during the Lok Sabha election.

On Monday, Misa Bharti appeared in person before the First Class Judicial Magistrate Arbaaz Ansari at the Danapur Sub-Divisional Court, in compliance with a court directive.

She recorded her statement and confirmed that she was present to follow the court's orders.

Earlier, she had already been granted bail in the case.

Her lawyer, Shivkumar Yadav, filed an appeal to terminate the case, but the Magistrate directed Misa Bharti to appear in person.

Further proceedings and decisions will depend on the court's instructions.

"Misa Bharti was directed to appear physically as per the court's order. Following the court's order, she has registered her presence in the court. Earlier, she got bail in this case. Further action and orders will be as per the court's instructions," Yadav said.

Yadav also said, "We have appealed in the court to terminate this case. The matter is still pending before the court. We are hopeful that the decision will come in our favour."

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Misa Bharti, the RJD candidate from Pataliputra constituency, was defeated by BJP candidate Ram Kripal Yadav with a margin of nearly 40,000 votes.

Despite this defeat, she made a strong comeback in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where she successfully defeated Ram Kripal Yadav by a margin of around 39,000 votes.

This victory marked a significant reversal of fortunes for Misa Bharti and the RJD in the Pataliputra constituency.

Misa Bharti, known for her active engagement with her constituency, frequently visits the Pataliputra area to address the grievances of the local population.

Her proactive approach and regular interaction with the public have helped her maintain a strong connection with her constituents, contributing to her success in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where she defeated BJP's Ram Kripal Yadav.

