Misa Bharti says media 'twisted' her statement on PM Modi

Patna, April 12 RJD Rajya Sabha MP and Patliputra Lok Sabha candidate Misa Bharti, on Friday, blamed the media for “twisting” her statement on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She further claimed that the media did not release her full statement.

Misa Bharti on Thursday had said that if INDIA bloc forms a government at the Centre, then a lot of BJP leaders, along with PM Modi, will go to jail.

Misa addressed media persons on Friday: “I said that the Supreme Court had made a remark on electoral bonds and termed it unconstitutional. If our government comes to power in the Centre, we will start an investigation into it and the culprits will be punished. My statement was twisted by the media.”

Addressing the election campaign in the Maner area under Patliputra Lok Sabha constituency on Thursday, Misa had said: “BJP leaders are taking action against the Opposition through ED and CBI but this is not an issue. He (PM Modi) is not raising issues like unemployment and price rise in the country.”

“We are talking about doubling the income of farmers and implementation of Minimum Support Price (MSP) and he (PM Modi) is blaming us for doing appeasement,” Misa added.

