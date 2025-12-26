Miscreants arrested for vandalism in school during Christmas celebration, says Assam CM

Guwahati, Dec 26 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said that the miscreants involved in the vandalism at St. Mary’s English School in Panigaon area of Nalbari district have been arrested, asserting that the state government remains fully committed to maintaining peace, communal harmony and ensuring the safety of all institutions and citizens across Assam.

“In connection with the vandalism at St. Mary’s English School, Panigaon, under Belsor Police Station, the miscreants involved have been arrested. Assam Police acted promptly, and further action will be taken strictly as per law,” the Chief Minister said in a post on social media platform X, underscoring the government’s zero-tolerance approach towards any attempt to disturb communal harmony.

The incident took place on Thursday afternoon when a group allegedly entered the premises of the school and vandalised decorations prepared for Christmas celebrations.

According to a written complaint lodged by the school’s Principal, Fr. Baiju Sebastian, the miscreants unlawfully entered the campus around 2.30 p.m. and damaged serial lights, decorative items, plant pots and other materials. Some of the Christmas-related articles were also reportedly set on fire, resulting in damage to school property.

Following the complaint, Belsor Police Station registered a case under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and launched an investigation. Sub-Inspector Chanakya Das has been assigned to probe the case, officials said.

Police have arrested four people in connection with the incident. They have been identified as Bhaskar Deka (34), district secretary of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP); Manash Jyoti Patgiri (32), vice-president of the VHP; Biju Dutta (34), assistant secretary of the VHP; and Nayan Talukdar (37), district convenor of the Bajrang Dal.

All the accused are residents of Nalbari district.

Sources said the group allegedly entered the school premises, raising slogans and vandalising Christmas decorations, triggering tension in the area.

The incident has raised serious concerns, with many stressing the importance of safeguarding religious harmony and ensuring educational institutions remain free from intimidation. Police said the situation is under control and that strict legal action will be taken against those found guilty.

