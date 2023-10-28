Miscreants barge into film set, misbehave with heroine in K'taka

Chikkamagaluru (Karnataka), Oct 28 A group of miscreants reportedly barged into the floor of a film shooting set and misbehaved with an actress in Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru district on Saturday.

According to sources, when a song was being picturised for the Kannada movie 'Koragajja' starring famous actress Shubha Poonja, the bike-borne miscreants with sharp-edged weapons barged into the shooting area. They allegedly misbehaved with Poonja, held her hand and even tried to drag her.The shooting was stopped following the incident.

The incident took within the limits of Kuduremukha police station, but the film crew is yet to lodge a formal complaint on this count.

The film's director, Sudheer Attavara, told the media that they took necessary permission from the concerned authorities before building the set spending lakhs of rupees.The team had also hired famous choreographer Ganesh Acharya from Bollywood.

The police said that they would take action if a complaint is lodged regarding the incident.

