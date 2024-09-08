'Misfit, selfish alliance', Somnath Bharti on Cong-AAP talks in Haryana

New Delhi, Sep 8 Even as pre-poll alliance talks for the Haryana Assembly election between the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party are going on, AAP MLA Somnath Bharti on Sunday raised a red flag against it and said the party should contest all 90 Assembly seats in the state ‘on its own'.

Somnath Bharti in a long post on X highlighted the alliance experience between the two during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections alleging non-cooperation from the Congress party.

"Before AAP-Congress alliance is inked in Haryana, @AamAadmiParty must evaluate the effectiveness of similar alliance formed in Delhi during Loksabha Election. While my national Convenor @ArvindKejriwalji did roadshows for all the three Congress Candidates, senior leaders and cabinet ministers of AAP campaigned for all three Congress candidates but AAP candidates especially myself were not supported at all especially by Congress Delhi and local leaders."

Delhi Congress Chief Sardar Arvinder Singh Lovely with many Congress leaders left Congress and joined BJP amid the election campaign for the Lok Sabha polls, he mentioned.

The three-term MLA from the Malviya Nagar Assembly seat accused Congress leader Ajay Maken of not evening meeting the local leaders of the AAP party and said that the grand old party chief Mallikarjun Khrage and leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra did not campaign for the AAP candidates.

"Senior Congress leader Sri @ajaymaken refused to even meet, local leaders like Sri Jitender Kochchar (in Malviya Nagar) worked against this alliance and sought votes for BJP’s MP candidate allegedly for money. No event of Sri @RahulGandhi or Ms @priyankagandhi or Sri @kharge was organised in our parliamentary constituencies to consolidate Congress votes in our favour," Bharti wrote in the post.

He said that the supporters of AAP are majorly not in favour of such a "misfit and selfish alliance" and AAP should contest all seats in Haryana, Punjab and Delhi on its own.

"@BJP4Haryana is on its deathbed, Congress facing massive in-fights and Haryana being home state of Kejriwal ji, @AamAadmiParty should contest on all 90 seats on its own strength to give first non-BJP and non-Congress Honest Govt in Haryana. And we must not forget that the imaginary sharab Ghotala which gave BJP a reason to arrest our leaders for months n years was hatched and severely pursued by Sri Maken. When it comes to defeat AAP, BJP and Congress both work together openly or discreetly, " said Bharti in the post

The voting will be held on October 5 in Haryana and the counting will take place on October 8.

