Misleading ads by Patanjali: SC rejects unconditional apology of Baba Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna

New Delhi, April 10 The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected the "unconditional and unqualified apology" tendered by Baba Ramdev and Patanjali Ayurved's Managing Director Acharya Balkrishna in response to the contempt notice issued to the company over the continued publication of misleading advertisements.

Observing that the latest affidavits filed by Ramdev and Balkrishna are “nothing but a piece of paper”, a bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah took strong exception over the violation of the undertaking given to the Supreme Court in November last year.

Patanjali had earlier assured the top court that it would not make any casual statements claiming the medicinal efficacy of its products or advertise or brand them in violation of law and would not release any statement against any system of medicine to the media in any form.

In the previous hearing, the Bench declined to accept Patanjali’s contention that its media department was not aware of the SC undertaking and rebuked Ramdev and Balkrishna for filing improper versions of affidavits.

Later, fresh affidavits were filed by the duo saying that they undertake to always uphold the majesty of law and justice, adding that they would not make any public statements which may amount to a breach of the undertaking given to the Supreme Court in November last year.

Ramdev and Balkrishna were summoned after Patanjali did not reply to the contempt notice issued by the apex court.

The Indian Medical Association has sought action against Patanjali for violation of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954 – which prohibits the advertisement of certain products for the treatment of specified diseases and disorders, including diabetes, heart diseases, high or low blood pressure and obesity.

