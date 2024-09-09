Misrepresenting India on foreign soil: Naqvi rebukes LoP Rahul

New Delhi, Sep 9 Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday criticised Rahul Gandhi for his laudatory remarks on China and accused the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, of showing his country in a poor light on foreign soil.

"Such comments from a person holding a constitutional post are inappropriate, especially when the country expects him to display a certain level of decorum," Naqvi remarked on the senior Congress leader’s statements during an interaction with students at the University of Texas in Dallas.

The BJP leader added, "While he may speak nonsense domestically, doing so internationally misrepresents our country."

He further stated that the LoP was making such statements to showcase his bravery before the world and trying to put China in a better light.

“His statements raise questions about his knowledge, and also about the ignorance of his 'prompter professor'. I think it would have been better if, instead of being unguided, he spoke with guided dignity," he added.

"However, if someone believes that no one acquires more knowledge than them, they end up appearing ignorant," said the BJP leader.

During an interaction with students at the University of Texas on Sunday, Rahul Gandhi said, "The West and India have an employment problem. China certainly doesn't have an employment problem."

Responding to Rahul Gandhi's statement that "nobody fears the RSS and BJP after election results," Mukhtar Abbas remarked that those who are truly afraid are the ones issuing such statements.

He added, "There is no need to give the RSS a certificate; the world knows its contribution. Defaming it is your agenda, but why take a national issue to an international platform?"

The BJP leader also addressed a recent incident where a gas cylinder was found on the railway tracks in Kanpur. He stated that such repeated incidents indicate a possible conspiracy and called for an investigation into the masterminds behind the events.

Regarding the coalition, the BJP leader said, "Alliances are common, but ethics must be maintained."

He further stated that the BJP has always upheld coalition ethics, citing examples from both the Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Narendra Modi governments.

"However, the Congress has never been sincere in alliances", alleged Mukhtar Abbas.

The Congress' only formula has been to seek "power for the family" and create a "tower of trouble" for others, he claimed.

