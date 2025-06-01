'Miss World organised for dinners, entertainment': BRS leader slams T'gana govt

Hyderabad, June 1 Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader T. Harish Rao on Sunday slammed the Congress government in Telangana for organising Miss World 2025 and remarked that the event was hosted for dinners and entertainment.

The former minister asked Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for whom the beauty pageant was hosted and what benefits Telangana accrued from it.

Addressing a party meeting in Siddipet, he said on one hand, the Chief Minister says that the state has no money while on the other he spent Rs 200 crore on beauty pageant. “He says the government has no money but from where he got the money for the beauty pageant,” he asked.

Referring to the allegations by Miss England about inappropriate behaviour, Harish Rao said the Congress leaders brought shame to the country and the state.

Harish Rao alleged that two friends of Revanth Reddy behaved inappropriately with her, forcing her to pull out and return home.

Miss England Milla Magee withdrew from the pageant, citing personal and ethical concerns. She later told a British tabloid that the pageant’s environment did not align with her expectations of ‘beauty with a purpose’.

Harish Rao asked the Chief Minister if he organised the event for dinners and entertainment for himself and Congress leaders. He criticised Revanth Reddy. “He went there five times to see the beauties but he has no time to visit the market yard to see if paddy is being procured from farmers,” he said.

The month-long pageant in Hyderabad concluded on Saturday.

The BRS leader alleged that only Congress workers were benefiting from Rajiv Yuva Shakti scheme, aimed at providing self-employment to youth.

He also criticised the Chief Minister for changing the design of ‘Telangana Thalli’, which had inspired the Telangana movement.

Harish Rao said that Revanth Reddy wants to remove former chief minister KCR’s landmarks. “KCR started Kalayana Lakshmi, Rythu Bandu, set up a medical college in every district. Will you scrap them. He built a wonderful secretariat. Will you remove it. KCR installed 125-feet statue of Dr Ambedkar. Will you demolish it?” questioned the BRS leader.

