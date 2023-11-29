Missing Delhi girl found in Bihar, suspects still at large

New Delhi, Nov 29 A 15-year-old girl, who went missing from Delhi recently, was traced and found in Bihar.

She was lured and taken to several places for the purpose of selling her for marriage by concealing her age, an official privy to the probe said on Wednesday, adding that the suspects are still at large.

Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said that on November 25, a missing report of a 15-year-old minor girl was registered at Shalimar Bagh police station.

In the initial stage, the case was being investigated by the local police.

During investigation by the local team, efforts were made to trace the victim but no clues were found.

"The team of the Crime Branch roped in and gathered information and searched the nearby areas. On the basis of local information, some suspects were shortlisted and examined but no information could be extracted about the missing girl," said the Special CP.

On the basis of technical surveillance, the team zeroed in on the missing girl in the area of district Sitamarhi, Bihar and the girl was traced from there and handed over to Shalimar Bagh police station.

"During the examination of the minor victim girl, it has emerged that she was lured and taken to various places by the suspects for the purpose of marriage/livelihood by concealing the details of her age, profession and economic status," said Yadav.

"The details of suspects/accused have been shared with the local police," Yadav added.

