‘Missing Minister Shah’: MP Congress puts up posters, announces reward

Bhopal, May 24 Madhya Pradesh Minister Vijay Shah's absence from public appearances and official meetings has prompted the Indore unit of Congress to launch a symbolic protest, putting up posters across the city of Indore declaring him missing and offering an appropriate reward to anyone who can locate him.

For the past fortnight, Shah has been at the centre of controversy following his remarks about Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, who had addressed the press during Operation Sindoor, a military action against terrorist camps in Pakistan.

“We will continue protesting until the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) forces his resignation. This is our way of demonstrating against the fact that he has gone missing after an FIR was lodged against him. This situation is harmful to a democratic system,” said Vivek Khandelwal, acting president of the District Congress Seva Dal, Indore unit, told IANS.

The controversy began when Shah allegedly made derogatory comments about Colonel Qureshi, a respected officer in the Indian Army. His remarks sparked widespread outrage, leading to legal action and a Supreme Court-ordered investigation.

During a public program, Shah reportedly called her the sister of terrorists, referencing the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor. Since an FIR was registered against him on May 15 at Manpura police station in Indore Rural, Shah has remained out of sight, skipping key government meetings, including a recent cabinet session in Indore.

Congress leaders, including Vivek Khandelwal, have criticised the BJP-led state government for failing to take action against Shah. They argue that his disappearance reflects a failure of the state's home department and intelligence agencies.

Despite calls from opposition leaders and even some within the ruling party for his removal, the government has not accepted his resignation.

In response, Congress has intensified its protests, plastering posters at major intersections in Indore. The posters mockingly call for the search for the missing minister and promise a reward for his return. The party has vowed to continue its demonstrations until Shah steps down.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has appointed a Special Investigation Team to probe the matter, with a report expected soon. The case remains a focal point of political debate, with tensions running high as both sides await further developments.

On Friday, Shah resurfaced on various media platforms through a video message, apologising to the public and stating that his remarks were a linguistic mistake in which he had used inappropriate words. The state Chief Minister, Mohan Yadav, had earlier clarified that the BJP will act following the court orders on the matter.

