Missing minor girl found buried in neighbour's basement in Bihar's Begusarai

Patna, July 28 Body of a ten-year-old girl, who mysteriously disappeared from her house on July 24, was found buried in a neighbour’s house in Bihar's Begusarai, a police official said here on Friday.

Suspecting rape, the district police kept a close watch on the neighbour Guddu Singh and arrested two of his domestic helps.

The incident took place in a village that comes under the jurisdiction of

Bachwara police station in the district.

In a statement to police, the victim's parents said that she had gone to pluck henna leaves from the premises of Singh's residence on July 24 and did not return.

Her parents lodged an FIR in the matter and suspected the involvement of Singh or his help in the girl's disappearance.

On being summoned by police, the accused appeared but categorically denied any involvement in the crime.

When the family managed to take one of Singh's servants into confidence, he revealed that the girl was buried in the basement of the house. They recorded the video statement and sent it to the SP Yogendra Kumar.

The district police soon raided the house of Guddu Singh and arrested both

the servants.

“We then called the dog squad and recovered the semi-naked body wrapped in a polythene bag from the basement. We have sent it for post-mortem to ascertain sexual assault and cause of death. The servants are being interrogated,” said Ajay Kumar, ASI of Bachwara police station.

The character of Guddu Singh is under the question mark. He is absconding

at the moment.

