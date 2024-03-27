Missing Nepali woman found in Goa

Panaji, March 27 A 36-year-old Nepali woman, reported missing from Mandrem guest house in Goa, was found on Wednesday, police said.

Addressing a press conference, Superintendent of Police (North) P Akshat Kaushal said that the complaint was received on Tuesday by Mandrem police and she was traced within 12 hours.

"A missing report was lodged by the guest house owner wherein he informed that Aarti Hamal, native of Nepal, has gone missing. She was on tour in Goa," Kaushal said.

"Her family members were in touch with the police and we were taking updates from them to avoid communication gaps. Aarti has initially said that she had voluntarily gone to another wellness resort by leaving her mobile phone in the wellness resort, where she had checked in," the police said.

"We take missing cases seriously. We put our full efforts to trace the missing person, same thing we have done in this case," he said.

