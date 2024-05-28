'Missing' Rajkot game zone owner confirmed dead in fire tragedy

Rajkot, May 28 Prakash Hiran, the principal owner of the TRP Game Zone in Rajkot where a massive fire claimed at least 28 lives on Saturday, was confirmed dead in the blaze at the recreation centre after DNA profiling on Tuesday.

Samples from the remains found at the scene were matched with the DNA from Prakash's mother, which confirmed his death.

Hiran held a significant share in the TRP Game Zone. The CCTV footage captured from the time of the fire showed Hiran at the scene, confirming his presence at the spot during the tragic event.

Hiran's brother Jitendra Hiran had reported him missing before the police, noting that all attempts to contact him had failed, and his phone was also switched off. His car was found at the fire site.

Following this, DNA samples were collected from the family members for identification. The DNA profiling report has now confirmed that Hiran was among the victims.

After the fire tragedy, the police filed a case against six individuals, including Hiran.

Gujarat Police have arrested Dhaval Thakkar, the proprietor of Dhaval Corporation which operated the TRP Game Zone. Additionally, Yuvrajsinh Solanki, Rahul Rathod, both partners in Raceway Enterprises, and the game zone manager Nitin Jain have also been taken into custody.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor