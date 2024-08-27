Missing teachers, dirty washrooms: BJP team finds in Delhi school

New Delhi, Aug 27 Delhi BJP MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, State President Virendra Sachdeva, and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Raja Iqbal conducted a surprise visit to a Delhi Municipal Corporation school in the Kapashera area of the national capital on Tuesday.

Kapashera falls under South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, which is currently held by BJP MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri.

As the BJP leaders inspected the school premises, they were taken aback by the lack of basic amenities, including drinking water, sitting desks for children and many other issues.

The 'reality check' of MCD-run school raises serious questions about the world-class education model that the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government boasts of.

Later, the BJP leaders, talking to IANS, criticised the AAP government for compromising the safety and quality of education for students.

Expressing his concerns, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri stated, "Children are sitting on the floor of the classrooms, there are no teachers, no proper sanitation in washrooms, children don't get clean drinking water, and the windows are broken. The conditions are very bad."

He further emphasised the urgency of addressing these issues, announcing plans to take up the matter with the Municipal Commissioner and Municipal Corporation Mayor.

The South Delhi MP also mentioned that a report would be prepared and submitted to the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, demanding immediate improvements in the school's conditions.

BJP State President Virendra Sachdeva highlighted the overcrowded classrooms and lack of resources, pointing out that two classes were being conducted in one room with a single teacher managing both.

"Currently, only 50 per cent of the students are present, and even then, they are sitting on the floor. If attendance were at 100 per cent, there wouldn't be enough space for the children to even sit," he said.

Sachdeva criticised AAP leaders for their claims about the superiority of Delhi's education model. "They brag about the Delhi education model being better than Europe, but will Manish Sisodia send his children to this school for their studies? Will Atishi Marlena, who visits everywhere, inspect this school also?" he questioned, taking direct aim at the AAP leadership.

He also described the school's washrooms as "filthy" and unsuitable for use by the students.

LoP Raja Iqbal echoed these criticisms, calling the conditions "disheartening" and far from the "Europe model" that the AAP government claims to have implemented.

He stressed on the lack of basic facilities such as proper seating, clean drinking water, and hygienic washrooms.

"Even with 50 per cent occupancy, two classrooms are combined, and it feels like they have accommodated cattle instead of students," he said.

Raja Iqbal also took a sharp dig at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him and the AAP of lowering education standards in the city.

"There are no teachers in the schools, and this is the condition created by the AAP and Arvind Kejriwal, who is imprisoned in Tihar Jail on corruption charges," he said, linking the alleged decline in school standards to the Chief Minister's leadership.

The BJP leaders concluded by stating their intent to escalate the issue to the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), arguing that the current conditions endanger the safety and well-being of the students.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor