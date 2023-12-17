Missing youth found dead in Bihar

Patna, Dec 17 The body of a youth, who was missing since Saturday, has been found hanging from a tree in Bihar's Rohtas district on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Phool Badan Ram (23), a native of Pandaria village under Dawath police station in the district.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was first killed and then hanged to the tree, the police said.

The police said that the victim was missing since Saturday and his family members searched for him for the entire night. On Sunday, when people went for the morning walk, they spotted Ram's body hanging from the tree.

"We have learnt about a man who was hanging from a tree in Pandaria village. Accordingly, we reached there and sent for the post-mortem. Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was killed first and then hanged with a tree. Injury marks are visible on his body," said the SHO of Dawath police station.

